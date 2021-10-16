Comparing Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) & FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Confluent alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Confluent and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 9 5 0 2.36 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $46.99, suggesting a potential downside of 29.77%. Given Confluent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $236.58 million 73.64 -$229.83 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $16.68 million 15.81 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent N/A N/A N/A FingerMotion -23.65% -444.21% -55.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Confluent beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.