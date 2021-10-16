Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54%

This table compares Gazit Globe and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.29 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

