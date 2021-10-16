Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.41

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and traded as low as $54.00. Computer Services shares last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 12,348 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

