Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

