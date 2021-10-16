Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 177.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

