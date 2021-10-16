Connectome Market Cap Reaches $126,852.41 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $126,852.41 and $1.19 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

