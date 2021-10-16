ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $963,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,045. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

