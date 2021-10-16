ContentBox (BOX) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $8,181.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00302328 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

