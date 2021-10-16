Contrasting Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Absci and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.22%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.66% 53.15% 25.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absci and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 205.83 -$14.35 million N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 8.18 $37.26 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Summary

National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

