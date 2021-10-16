Contrasting Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

84.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambium Networks and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 1 6 0 2.63 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.73%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than AG&E.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.23 $18.58 million $0.70 48.47 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

