Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $122.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $477.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.81 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $548.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $31.54 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

