Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OFC opened at $28.43 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

