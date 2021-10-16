Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $99,671.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00005587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

