Cortex Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,885,963 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

