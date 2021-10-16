Cosmos Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.88 or 0.00055894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.55 billion and $465.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.71 or 1.00199165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.83 or 0.00696001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001927 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,798,540 coins and its circulating supply is 223,013,937 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

