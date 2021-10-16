Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.65% of Costamare worth $67,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CMRE stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

