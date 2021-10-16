Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.39. 1,493,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,861. The stock has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

