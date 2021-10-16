COTI (COTI) Tops One Day Volume of $56.64 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $442.04 million and approximately $56.64 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

