Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 312,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,626. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.