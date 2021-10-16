Covalent (CQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Covalent has a market cap of $65.20 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

