Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cowen news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $36.05 on Friday. Cowen has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

