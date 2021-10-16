Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

TSLA traded up $24.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $843.03. 18,824,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,205,334. The company has a market cap of $834.61 billion, a PE ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.44. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

