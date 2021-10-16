Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.50. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 3,268 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a P/E ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

