Critical Contrast: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 5 0 2.83 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.52%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than SMART Global.

Volatility & Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -8.01% -6.82% -5.41% SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.10 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -54.81 SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.16 -$1.14 million $1.81 29.57

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats nLIGHT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

