Critical Review: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) vs. MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and MEI Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -7,014.58% -37.04% -29.65% MEI Pharma -198.06% -80.62% -25.09%

This is a summary of recent ratings for VBI Vaccines and MEI Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 2 0 3.00 MEI Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.79%. MEI Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.01%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Volatility and Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEI Pharma has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VBI Vaccines and MEI Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $1.06 million 729.38 -$46.23 million ($0.21) -14.38 MEI Pharma $25.53 million 12.84 -$50.58 million ($0.84) -3.46

VBI Vaccines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEI Pharma. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MEI Pharma beats VBI Vaccines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

