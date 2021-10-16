Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.01% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $93,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 84,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

