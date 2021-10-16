CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.00% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.16 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $801.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.