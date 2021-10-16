Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 104.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

