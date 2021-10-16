Crowny Price Up 54.5% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $285,168.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

