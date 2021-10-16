CryptEx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.40 or 0.00028492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $11,659.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,061.93 or 0.99964295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.92 or 0.00774214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004422 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

