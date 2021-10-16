Crypto Sports Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $414,313.69 and $96.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

