CRYPTO20 Reaches Market Cap of $194.70 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $194.70 million and approximately $32,256.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,275 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

