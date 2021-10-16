CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Achieves $826,985.40 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $826,985.40 and $1,292.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00094909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.20 or 0.00396308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

