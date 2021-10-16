CryptoTask Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $806,453.82 and $76,209.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

