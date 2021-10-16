CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $16.96 or 0.00027762 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $1.58 million and $129,869.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 929,844 coins and its circulating supply is 92,958 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

