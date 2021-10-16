CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -3.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.0%.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 30,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,772. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

