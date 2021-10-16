CUE Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,155.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $37.63 or 0.00062156 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $286,650.15 and approximately $61,155.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

