Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CUEN opened at $2.78 on Friday. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 1,219.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.