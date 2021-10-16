Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,112 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

