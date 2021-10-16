Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.66% of Curtiss-Wright worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 281,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,608. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

