Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $45.54. 375,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

