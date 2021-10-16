CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $788.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and approximately $788.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00393943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035591 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,054,229 coins and its circulating supply is 148,054,229 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

