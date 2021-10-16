CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.69 million and $6,620.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

