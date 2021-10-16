CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.01 million and $2.00 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,223.76 or 1.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00304318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00054425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

