Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $394.34 or 0.00647392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $377,796.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00108429 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,738 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

