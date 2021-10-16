Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.56. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 34,437 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

