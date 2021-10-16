D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $87.05 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

