DABANKING 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, DABANKING has traded 316.2% higher against the dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $2,559.67 and $19.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About DABANKING

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

