DAFI Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $14.97 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $287,047.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

