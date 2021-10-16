Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $488.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

